N100bn LG Funds Diverted To Personal Pockets Under Ganduje, Says Kano NNPP As Probe Begins

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) led incoming administration in Kano State claims that the outgoing Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of the All Progressives Congress (APC) allegedly misappropriated N100 billion local government funds.

The claim was made by a member of the NNPP Asset Recovery Transition Committee, Barrister Muhuyi Magaji Rimin Gado, at a town hall meeting in Kano.

“Official documents recovered clearly shows how N100 Billion was siphoned from the Kano Local Government’s Treasury to personal accounts, this is away from other similar diversions we have seen in the quest of our investigation,’’ Gado said at a time when the incoming administration and the outgoing government is at loggerheads regarding the transition.

The latest allegation follows a call on Thursday by the Chairman, NNPP Kano Gubernatorial Transition Committee, AB Baffa, PhD, to whistleblowers to come up with any relevant information regarding the eight years spent by Ganduje.

The committee’s statement partly reads, “The NNPP Gubernatorial Transition Committee, GTC that was set up by His Excellency Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, the Governor—Elect Of Kano State is inviting concerned members of the public that have any relevant information which would help the incoming administration to have more insight into what happened in the last Eight Years (2015 – 20231 to submit such information, in writing, to the Secretariat of the GTC at the Presidential Wing of Tahir Guest Palace, No.4 Ibrahim Road, Kano.”