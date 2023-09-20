APC Leadership Visits Akeredolu After 3-Month Medical Vacation, Expresses Confidence In His Leadership

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed gratitude for the return of Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, from his medical trip to Germany.

Akeredolu had travelled in June, leaving the state’s affairs in the hands of his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

The APC, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Barr. Felix Morka, said the party is delighted to welcome Akeredolu back in good health after his three-month medical journey.

“The All Progressives Congress (APC) is pleased to have the Governor of Ondo State, His Excellency, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, back in its progressive fold after his medical holiday,” said Morka.

The APC National Working Committee (NWC), led by Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, and National Secretary, Senator Surajudeen Ajibola Basiru, paid the courtesy visit to the Governor at his residence in Ibadan on Tuesday, September 19, 2023.

During this visit, the party extended its gratitude to God for the Governor’s safe return to the country. The party also provided the Governor with updates on significant developments that occurred during his absence.

In response, the Governor expressed his appreciation to the party’s leadership for their goodwill visit and affirmed his loyalty to the party and its principles.

The party wished the governor divine wisdom, guidance, and restoration “as he resumes the business of governance, and continues to deliver the dividends of democracy to the good people of Ondo State, we wish His Excellency divine wisdom, guidance, and the fullest restoration.”

