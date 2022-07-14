Ban On Spy Numbers: Anambra CP Echeng Sets Up Enforcement Team

By Chinedu Aroh

The Anambra State police commissioner, CP Echeng Echeng, Thursday, inuagurated an enforcement team to ensure full recovery of all police spy plate numbers in the state.

This is in compliance with the order of the inspector general of police, which recently banned possession and usage of police SPY vehicle number plates across the country.

CP Echeng, while addressing the command’s area commanders, divisional police officers and other heads of formations, tasked the officers to give full support to the enforcement team in their efforts at enforcing the order.

DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, the state police public relations officer, in a release made available to THE WHISTLER, said, “The CP reemphasized that the order was part of deliberate measures aimed at strengthening internal security in the country, and preventing continuous disregard for traffic rules and regulations and other extant laws guiding road-users by individuals hiding under the privileges of SPY police number plates.”

The CP, he added, also enjoined the general public to ensure voluntary compliance with the directives or risk being arrested for its violation.

