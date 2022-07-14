BREAKING: Oyo Deputy Governor Loses Bid To Stop Impeachment

The Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan has held that the state House of Assembly has not violated the constitution in its bid to remove the Deputy Governor, Rauf Olaniyan.

The deputy governor had prayed the court to stop the impeachment move again him in a suit filed before the court.

But while delivering the judgment today, the court presided over by Justice Ladiran Akintola dismissed the suit and asked the lawmakers to continue with their plans.

The court held that the lawmakers substantially complied with the provisions of Section 188 of the Constitution on the removal process.

The deputy governor and his boss, Governor Seyi Makinde, have been having a cold war since 2020, forcing Olaniyan to announce his defection to the All Progressives Congress on June 5.

The House of Assembly which is dominated by the Peoples Democratic Party moved against the deputy governor following his defection and initiated impeachment against him.

To save his job and retain the mandate after having joined another party, Olaniyan approached the court and prayed the court to stop the plan to remove him.

The House of Assembly led by Adebo Ogundoyin last week directed the Chief Judge of the state to constitute a seven-man panel to prove the allegations against the deputy governor.

The deputy governor was accused of financial recklessness, insubordination and other offences.