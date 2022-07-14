Survey: More Nigerians To Vote Competence Ahead Of Age, Ethnicity, Religion In 2023 Presidential Election

As the 2023 general elections draw near, there are indications that many Nigerians would vote for competence ahead of other considerations such as ethnicity and religion.

A survey conducted by THE WHISTLER on what will influence the people’s choice of presidential candidate in 2023 had 91.9 percent of the respondents select competence ahead of age, ethnicity and religion.

While 4.3% of the respondent said they would cast their votes on the basis of the age of the aspirants, 1.9% chose to vote on the basis of ethnicity and 1.9% chose to vote along religious lines.

The survey sampled responses from more than 3500 persons across Nigeria.

Countdown To 2023 Nigeria Presidential Election: Which of the following will influence your choice of candidate? 🇳🇳🇬#Atiku #Tinubu #Kwankwaso #Obi — The Whistler Newspaper (@TheWhistlerNG) July 5, 2022

The major contenders in the 2023 presidential polls include Peter Obi (61), Rabiu Kwankwaso (66), Atiku Abubakar (75) and Bola Ahmed Tinubu (70).

While Atiku is from the Fulani ethnic group of Adamawa State in the North East, Tinubu is Yoruba from Lagos State in the Southwestern region of the country.

Peter Obi is of the Igbo ethnic group of Anambra State in the South East region while Kwankwaso is an Hausa from Kano State in the North Western region.

In terms of religion, Tinubu, Atiku and Kwankwaso are Muslims while Peter Obi is a Christian.

As common with Nigerian presidential nominations, all of the candidates, except Tinubu, have a running mate whose religion differs from theirs.

THE WHISTLER had earlier reported how Tinubu settled for a Muslim running mate despite opposition by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).