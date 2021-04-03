Bandits Gun Down Miyetti Allah Leaders In Nasarawa

34 SHARES Share Tweet

Suspected bandits have killed the Head of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association in Nasarawa State, Mohammed Hussain, at the Garaku Market area of Kokona Local Government Area of the state.

Another chairman of the association, Mohammed Umar, inToto Local Government Area was also killed by suspected bandits.

Confirming the incident, the state’s police spokesperson, ASP Ramhan Nansel, said it occurred at about 8 pm on Friday.

He said, “On 2/4/2021 at about 1930hrs, information was received that unknown gunmen suspected to be Fulani bandits attacked and killed one Mohammed Hussaini, the Chairman, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, Nasarawa State and Mohammed Umar, the Chairman, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, Toto LGA at Garaku market.”

In the statement, Nansel said on hearing about the incident, the State Commissioner of Police, Bola Longe, deployed Operation Puff Adder II personnel to the scenes where the two corpses were recovered.

The police noted that their bodies were deposited at Anthony Memorial Mortuary Hospital, Garaku Area of Kokona LGA of the state for post mortem examination after being confirmed dead by a medical doctor.

The commissioner said the command would do all it takes to bring the culprits of to book.

While calling on members of the public to give out useful information concerning the matter, the commissioner assured the public that any useful information provided would be treated with the utmost confidentiality.