Bandits Kidnap 2 Chinese Workers, Kill 2 Others In Niger State

Nigeria
By Martins Ayotunde
NIGER-STATE

Armed bandits have kidnapped two Chinese workers at the Zungeru Hydro Power Dam project in Niger State.

The Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Ahmed Matane, disclosed this to newsmen in Minna on Wednesday.

He added that two security guards lost their lives during the bandit attack.

Recall that THE WHISTLER’s analysis of media reported killings and abductions in Niger State had shown that no fewer than 222 persons were killed by bandits in 2021 while 630 persons, including two high-profile government officials, were kidnapped.

This website also reported how armed bandits sacked 10 communities in Munya Local Government Area of the state, making Niger State one of the epicenters of banditry in the country.

