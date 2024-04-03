Rocket Launcher, Vehicle Recovered From Bandits In Anambra

330 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Joint Security Force in Anambra State has recovered a locally fabricated rocket launcher from suspected bandits while carrying out manhunt for insurgents who attacked two police stations in the state recently.

Also recovered are high calibre ammunition, catridges, police uniforms and one Ford pick-up truck without number plates.

Advertisement

The recovery followed a raid by the operatives at Obofia Forest, Aguluezuchukwu and Ogboji areas in efforts to route suspected bandits using bushes as criminal hideouts.

According to the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, “On 2nd April, 2024, the police-led Forward Operating Base struck the insurgents’ camps in the aforementioned areas.

“Insurgents who had deployed at various locations in ambush were engaged in fierce firefight and were routed from their enclaves which were subsequently destroyed.”

Recall that the Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, had ordered the operations, adding that efforts would be sustained “until the insurgents are completely routed from Anambra State.

Advertisement

He had charged troops and personnel involved in the operations to sustain the tempo until “the state is made completely safe from cowardly guerrilla attacks by the insurgents”.

Meanwhile, the government of Anambra State has named a street after CP Adeoye, Commissioner of Police, Anambra State, because of improved security and safety in the state, especially in Awka, according to the state PPRO, DSP Ikenga.