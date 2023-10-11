Bandits Kill Traditional Leader, Abduct Scores In Niger State

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Suspected bandits have killed one, Malam Usman Sarki, the Village Head of Zazzaga in Munya Local Government Area of Niger, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

A community leader who pleaded anonymity told newsmen in Munya that the suspected bandits launched the attack on Zazzaga and adjoining communities in the night on Tuesday.

The source said that an unspecified number of farmers including women were also kidnapped.

According to the source, “the attack was launched in the night on Tuesday. They shot the village Head of Zazzaga, Malam Usman Sarki dead and kidnapped many others.

” For now, we cannot give the exact number of people they took away. They also rustled many cattle, goats, and sheep belonging to us.”

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Wasiu Abiodun confirmed the incident.

Abiodun, however, said that he was yet to get the full details of the alleged attack by the suspected bandits.