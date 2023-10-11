Soludo Swears In New Finance Commissioner, Seeks Revenue Improvement

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Governor of Anambra, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo has sworn-in Mr. Izuchukwu Okafor as the Commissioner for Finance.

Governor Soludo performed the function at the State Executive Chamber, Government House, Awka.

The Governor asked him to prioritize the objectives of fiscal discipline, revenue expansion, investment attraction, accountability and transparency, and reminded him that his actions in the role will not only affect the present, but the also the future.

He tasked him on being committed to delivering on the objectives and leaving a positive legacy for the state.

Governor Soludo had last week sent the name of Okafor to the Anambra State House of Assembly for confirmation as Commissioner-designate for Finance.

Okafor is a seasoned financial expert with many years of experience in the banking and finance industry.

He has worked with some of the most prestigious financial institutions in the country and has also held key positions in the state government including as former Senior Special Assistant to Governor Soludo on Finance and Audit since July, 2022.

Okafor was also a Deputy Manager of Financial Operations and Audit, at Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) from July 2020 to June 2022.

Recall that the former Commissioner for Finance, Mr Ifeatu Onejeme, had on September resigned from his position.

Onejeme was appointed Commissioner for Finance by the state Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, at the beginning of the administration in 2022.

He had also previously served as a commissioner during the administration of the immediate past governor Willie Obiano.

It was gathered that personal and family circumstances warranted his resignation.