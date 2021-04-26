Bandits Kill Two More Greenfield University Students

30 SHARES Share Tweet

Abductors of the Greenfield University students have killed two more students on Monday, taking the total of students killed to five.

The captors had on April 20 kidnapped an unspecified number of the university students and killed one employee.

Last Friday, reports emerged that the assailants had killed three of the students and dumped their bodies around the university.

According to a statement by the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, two more corpses of the kidnapped students have been retrieved and subsequently evacuated to a mortuary.

Aruwan said the university has been notified of the development.

“The Government of Kaduna State under the leadership of Malam Nasir El-Rufai is saddened by this evil perpetrated against innocent students abducted while pursuing their education for a glorious future.

“The Government sends its deep empathy to their families and the university management, and prays for the repose of their souls,” said the commissioner.