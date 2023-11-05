Baptist Student Freed After Two Years In Kidnappers Den Gets Scholarship

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The kidnapped student of Bethel Baptist High School, Treasure Ayuba who returned after over two years in the kidnappers den has been granted a six-year scholarship by the Restoration Bible Church in Kaduna.

The 15-year-boy was among the 121 students of the school who were abducted when gunmen invaded the school located at Maraban Damishi, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, on July 5, 2021.

While other abductees have been released at intervals, Ayuba had remained in the company of his captors until on Thursday, when he was freed.

Ayuba, who was brought to the Restoration Bible Church annual convention by the chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kaduna, Rev Joseph Hayab, was met with the exciting news of the scholarship.

The General Overseer of the Church, Rev. Tunde Bolata, who announced the scholarship at the service to round off the church convention, said Ayuba can attend the Day Star Christian Academy owned by the Church with all expenses paid from Monday, November 6.

The CAN chairman while speaking to newsmen could not hide his excitement, adding that the scholarship was nothing short of a miracle.

“This is a miracle. I just brought him here for the Pastor to pray for him. This can only be a miracle and that is what true Christianity is all about,” he said.

Speaking on Ayuba’s return, Hayab explained the student was not released by the kidnappers but had simply escaped.

He added that the kidnappers who have been treating Ayuba well had laid down their guard which gave him the opportunity to escape.

“He told me that whenever they are going for their operation, they leave him behind and when they come back, they often give him some money.

“He noticed that there are territories that they can go to. When it was time for him to leave, he headed towards that part. He just woke up one morning and decided to take a walk. He walked until he got to a village.

“He was careful not to tell anybody who he is. In the village, he asked how he could get a vehicle to Kaduna and he found one, entered the vehicle, paid N6, 000 and drove for seven hours before they got to Kawo.

“From there, he saw a vehicle going to Sabo and he entered the vehicle and immediately he got to Sabo, he knew how to get to his House. The family were sitting down when he walked in,” he explained.