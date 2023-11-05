Make Your School Fee Affordable, Soludo Appeals To Churches

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, has appealed to churches that own schools in the state to make the fee affordable in order to give every child in the state equal opportunity for education.

Soludo who was speaking during the state’s annual prayer rally at the Dr Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka, stated that the affordability of the fees will complement government’s efforts to ensure that every child in Anambra state is educated.

The governor noted that Anambra State remains a Christian state and called for unity of Christendom in the state.

He also pledged continued partnership with the church to sustain positive change and growth in the state.

“We must do the work of God here on earth because God won’t come down from heaven to do it. Government must live up to its responsibility, the church and larger society also have theirs.

“The twin factors driving us are compassion and transformation. The day leaders lose the link of compassion for the weakest link in the chain, then the whole essence of governance is lost.

“Road construction, youths empowerment, free education, ante-natal, employment of teachers and medical personnel, distribution of palm and coconut seedlings, are all for the downtrodden.

“That poor woman selling banners should not only breathe, let’s create the enabling environment for them to work. There must be a balance between physical projects the parishioners are taxed on and what they enjoy,” he said.