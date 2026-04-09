Barau Charges Nigeria To Uphold Democratic Values

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Deputy President of the Senate, Jibrin Barau, has charged Nigeria on the need to lead by example in upholding democratic values in the West African sub region.

Barau noted that Nigeria’s leadership role within the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) carries both privilege and responsibility.

The lawmaker urged stakeholders to remain committed to strengthening democratic institutions, noting that the future of West Africa depends on sustained efforts towards peace, good governance, and regional solidarity.

According to him, Nigeria and other countries in the sub region can only withstand emerging political and security challenges by continually strengthening their democratic institutions.

Barau, who spoke in Abuja on Thursday as a Special Guest of Honour at the 2026 forum of Voice of Nigeria (VON), said that although notable progress had been recorded, the region’s democratic journey remained a work in progress.

Advertisement

The forum, themed ’51 Years of Nigeria’s Role in Deepening Democratic Stability in ECOWAS,’ attracted stakeholders including media professionals, lawmakers, diplomats, heads of government agencies, military officers, and traditional rulers.

The lawmaker, who also serves as First Deputy Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, emphasised the central role of democratic institutions in governance but noted that their true value lies in improving citizens’ welfare.

“While significant progress has been made over the years, we must acknowledge that the democratic journey remains ongoing. Recent developments across parts of our region remind us that democratic institutions must continually be strengthened to withstand emerging political and security challenges,” he said.

Senator Barau highlighted the importance of legislative bodies in sustaining democracy, describing parliaments as custodians of accountability, transparency, and constitutional order.

He assured that Nigeria’s National Assembly would continue to promote legislative oversight, strengthen institutions, and advance policies that support national development and regional cooperation.

Advertisement

“As Deputy President of the Senate and First Deputy Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, I am aware that both legislatures are committed to initiatives that reinforce democratic governance, deepen regional collaboration, and strengthen Nigeria’s contributions to West Africa,” he added.

He charged the media across the sub region to continue playing a strategic role in shaping global perceptions of Africa, warning against the dangers of misinformation.

“In a time when misinformation can distort public discourse, credible media institutions remain indispensable to the preservation of democratic culture,” he said.