Barcelona Fans Fume After 3-1 Humiliation By Real Madrid

Barcelona have suffered another blow after a humiliating 3-1 loss to Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Blaugrana Giants are still recovering from a dramatic 3-3 draw to Inter Milan last Wednesday, leaving then on the edge of a second consecutive group stage exit.

Xavi Hernandez team which have been lately described as a work in progress were into the match hoping to compensate their supporters for the UEFA Champions League mess.

But Madrid gave them an early shocker as Karim Benzema scored a terrific opener only 11 minutes of play.

Benzema’s opener for Madrid was the earliest for Los Blancos in a league Clásico at the Bernabéu since March 2013, almost a decade.

It became more harsh on Barcelona when Madrid’s Vaverlde doubled the lead in the 35th minute.

Benzema thought he had his braze early in the second half, but the referee cut short his celebration for offside offence.

VAR upheld the decision.

Ferrari Torres scored one for Barcelona in the 84th minute of play.

Real Madrid made the lead three with a penalty converted by Rodrygo.

The team’s poor performances have escalated since Lionel Messi left Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain in 2021.

But reaction has trailed the performance of Barca who are now three points behind it’s arch rival.

Barca fans on twitter have blamed Sagio Busquets for the loss.

A Twitter user, @Barca_izbac, said, “These are the kind of matches where kessie should be starting not busqets. Xavi is seriously wasting one of the the best midfielders in serieA from last few season.”

Another fan, Charles, with Twitter I.D, @ch4rles_77 said, “If Busqets and Garcia start next game. Im starting to question Xavi. Can’t fully blame him yet. Cause our players make 40 mistakes a game.”

Also a fan, with Twitter account, @RonardAdu reacting said, “Somebody get Busqets off the team.”