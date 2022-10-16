INTERVIEW: We Got Nothing For Representing Nigeria At Tokyo…May Not Participate In 2024 Olympics – Adesokan

126 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Dorcas Adesokan, who won bronze and silver medals at the 2014 African Athletics Championships, is one of Africa’s best badminton players. She represented Nigeria at the Badminton event at the 2020 Olympics which was held in Tokyo in 2021. But in this interview with THE WHISTLER, Adesokan raised concerns on how funding may prevent her from representing Nigeria at the Paris 2024 Olympics taking place from July 26 to August 11, 2024. Excerpts…

The Ogun State Governor, Adedapo Abiodun, Recently Honoured You And Others More Than A Year After The 2020 Olympics. How Did It Happen?

Dorcas Adesokan Meets Ogun State Governor, Adedapo Abiodun

“It was impromptu. Somebody called one of the coaches (Are Feyisetan, coach of the Nigeria Para Powerlifting Federation) on Monday night that the Governor will be awarding Tobi Amuson. They advised that we (Isau Ogunkunle, Nigerian para table-tennis bronze medalist at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham; Latifat Tijani, gold medalits para power lifting at Tokyo Olympics) should also be there. So initially we were not in the picture, so, it was because of the information we got that we went there.

During the visit, we first had a bad reception because we were not part of the programme. We were asked to wait outside. Some many things happened. When they started the programme for Tobi I think, around 1.pm, we met the commissioner and he said we should wait. We waited outside after Tobi’s programme, the commissioner came outside and said the governor requested that we should come back some other time because we were not part of the programme. On our way leaving, the governor (Abiodun) met us outside and he requested that we waited for him.

We went to his office and waited for like two hours. When he was done with his meeting, he apologised and told us that he was not aware we were coming. He said he would have awarded us alongside Tobi. He spoke well. He said he will be attending some of our tournaments, festivals and that we will be getting awards from the state government henceforth. And he said for our efforts, he will be rewarding us with N1m each. He gave the players and the coach N1m each.

What Does The Recognition Mean To You Even Though It Was Impromptu?

Like seriously, we were so grateful and I’m so happy because it is something we never planned for yet we were recognised and we appreciate him. It really motivated us. I feel we are not getting much from the state because we are not close to the government. We made requests and they are not attended to. So, like seriously, our eyes were open to realise so many of these things. As an athlete, I used to feel bad that after participating for Nigeria winning lots of (Laurels) and nothing is being given to us. But we now realise that some of the request we make do not get to the government.

You Are N1m Richer Do You Intend Inject It In Your Career Ahead Of The Next Olympics?

The N1m is a gift and it will be shared to a lot of people as appreciation. For now, it won’t go into my training ahead of the next Olympics. By next year, points will start counting for Olympics and I need to attend so many tournaments beginning next year. I need to participate in at least 20 tournaments to be qualified for the next Olympics. And it will cost me much. For a year we have at least ten tournaments and for each tournament, I spend about N1.2m or N1.5m for a trip. We use it for tickets, accommodation and feeding. It costs a lot of money. For a year, N10m to N15m will cover a lot of tournaments. Over the next two years, it will cost me at least N24 million to be able to meet up with the tournaments.

How Do You Intend To Source Funding For These Tournaments Ahead Of The Olympics?

For now, I can’t say because the last time, we had to reach out to some individuals and the government. But for now, I don’t know what it will look like.

It’s Been Over A Year Since The Tokyo Olympics Was Held. Was There A Form Of Cash Gift From The Federal Government For Representing Nigeria?

There was no reward since we came back from the Olympics. The only reward of appreciation so far is the N1m Governor Abiodun gave us.

Are You Optimistic That You Will Make It To The 2024 Olympics?

Yes, I’m hoping to participate in the next Olympics. But it will be only possible when I meet the 29 tournaments target. I have reached out to private organisations or individuals. I don’t know how it is going to be. Here in Ogun State, I don’t think it will be possible because we have limited private organisation. Even to reach out to them, I must go through the government. I don’t know how it will be possible to reach out to them. As time goes on we will find our way.

After The Olympics, Did You Venture Into Business To Support Yourself?

It has been a difficult one. Thank God for my husband and I don’t have any business. I work with the State Government’ ministry for youth and sport. Sports Council to be precise and earn salary.

What Would You Say Is The Biggest Obstacle For Athletes Like You In Nigeria?

Finance and sponsorship are the biggest challenge for Nigerian athletes. The more you finance an athlete the better result you get. Players are ready, but financing them to go for tournaments and getting feedback from the athletes is an issue. Their wellbeing, equipment and appreciating them. When someone does something good, at least they deserve to be appreciated. It will make them to continue improving.

What Will You Say Is The Difference Between A Nigerian Athlete And Those From US, UK Etc.?

Sometimes I think it is government effort and sponsorship that make them better. The energy their governments put into sport is different from what we have here. If sports are given priority, we will do better. It is not about the ability or gifts of the athletes, but the efforts put into sports. They have higher morale and get rewards which helps them compete more. Talking of training we are better, but they have the best equipment and facilities. That is where the problem lies.

If You Get The Chance To Represent Nigeria Again At The Next Olympics, What Should We Expect From You?

If I’m am able to participate in the next Olympics, I will be better than the last Olympics.