Barcelona Manager Agrees New Contract

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Barcelona coach Hansi Flick has agreed a contract extension until 2028.

Sunday’s win over Real Madrid meant Barca secured their 29th La Liga title – Flick’s second in two years in charge.

The 61-year-old German was already under contract for next season and has agreed a one-year extension, with the option of an additional year.

“I’m really happy about this,” Flick said. “They have given me and my team the confidence to work one or two years more.”

Barca clinched the title with three games to spare and have the opportunity to end the season on 100 points.

“A lot of coaches would be happy if they get a contract of three, four or five years, but in Barca’s case it’s good to limit it. I really appreciate it a lot,” Flick said.

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“We go to 2028 and then we’ll see if everything is right, and, if so, we can decide on one more year. The club has the right, and I have the right – I think it’s a good deal.”

Flick’s father died over the weekend and a minute’s silence was held before Sunday’s game.

Flick succeeded Xavi as Barca coach in the summer of 2024 and also led them to Copa del Rey glory in his first season.

He previously spent two years as Germany coach after less than two seasons in charge of Bayern Munich, from 2019 to 2021.

Bayern won the Bundesliga title in each of Flick’s two seasons in charge, as well as the Champions League and Club World Cup in 2020.