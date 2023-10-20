Barely 2 Months After Divorce, Actor Ninalowo Falls In Love With Mystery Woman

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Barely two months after publicly declaring his separation from his wife, Bunmi, actor Bolanle Ninalowo has opened up about being ‘in love’ again

Taking to his Instagram account on Friday, he reached out to his fans, seeking their advice on the best approach to connect with a special woman who has captured his heart.

Emphasizing the need to move on, Ninalowo noted the importance of living life to the fullest.

A post shared on his Instagram handle reads, “Where are my Dr loves. I peeped her, how do I say hi!! Do I slide in her DM, or do I ask her out on a date? Heck, I don’t even know what it feels like anymore! But these new wavy feelings tho! The heart is tingling, I feel a beat coming.”

He added, “You only get to live one’s (sic); they say!! You have tried, move on, with ya full chest Maka is the rhythm from my loved & closest ones!! Pressure ti wa bayi 😂 Eyin ti Maka da ooo!! Which way!!!” (SIC)

Recall that Ninalowo had announced his decision to end his 16-year marriage with his wife on September 2023, citing irreconcilable differences.