Man Lures Niece With Abuja Job, Sold Her For N7m

A 34-year-old man identified as Andrawus has been arraigned before a Chief Magistrate’s Court in Yola, Adamawa State, for allegedly abducting his 18-year-old niece and attempting to sell her for N7m.

The Adamawa State Police Command said the suspect allegedly lured the victim with a fake promise of securing a job for her in Abuja before abducting her and taking her to Ganye.

According to the police, investigation revealed that Andrawus intended to sell the victim for N7m.

The suspect was arraigned on Friday, August 28, 2026, before Chief Magistrate Court 2, Yola, on charges bordering on abduction and buying or selling of persons for immoral purposes.

The court ordered that the suspect be remanded in a correctional facility pending legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The case was subsequently adjourned to a later date.

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The development was contained in an update issued on Saturday by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Adamawa State Command.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Kabir Umar Hassan, reaffirmed the command’s zero tolerance for human trafficking and all forms of gender-based violence.

He also assured residents that the police would continue to work with relevant stakeholders to protect women and children across the state.

The command urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious movements or employment offers to the nearest police station.