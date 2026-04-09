Bauchi Governor Meets APC Lawmakers Ahead Of Defection

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Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed on Thursday, met with the state’s All Progressives Congress, APC, National Assembly members.

The meeting is coming amid indications that the governor is finalizing moves to dump the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the ruling party.

A member of the National Assembly, whose name was not disclosed, was seen in a viral video addressing the media with Mohammed present.

“We are here today as members of the National Assembly to meet with our governor and leader, we are here today on a special invitation to discuss the ongoing realignment that is going on in Nigeria and most especially in our state. To discuss the political development in our state.

“We have reached a certain positive conclusion and within a short period of time we will come out again and make our position known for the world to know what our discussions is all about,” he said.