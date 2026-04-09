Netanyahu Vows Israel Will Continue Striking Hezbollah ‘Wherever Necessary’

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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reaffirmed that Israel will persist with military operations against the Iran-backed Hezbollah group, stating it will strike “wherever necessary” to ensure the safety of its northern residents.

In a post on his personal X account on Thursday, Netanyahu declared: “We are continuing to strike Hezbollah with force, precision, and determination.”

He added, “Our message is clear: anyone who acts against Israeli civilians — we will strike them. We will continue to hit Hezbollah wherever necessary, until we fully restore security to the residents of the north.”

The remarks came one day after Israeli forces carried out extensive airstrikes across Lebanon, described as one of the largest waves in recent weeks, targeting multiple Hezbollah-linked sites.

The developments have drawn international concern, particularly from the United Kingdom.

British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper described Wednesday’s Israeli strikes on Lebanon as “deeply damaging” and warned that continued fighting could undermine the fragile two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran.

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Cooper urged that the truce be extended to cover Lebanon, stating: “We want to see Lebanon included in the ceasefire… We want it extended to cover Lebanon, because otherwise that will destabilize the whole region.”

She emphasized the need to end the conflict in Lebanon to prevent broader regional instability and highlighted the humanitarian impact, including mass displacement.

Israel and the US have maintained that the US-Iran ceasefire agreement does not apply to the fighting involving Hezbollah in Lebanon, a position Netanyahu has repeatedly stressed.

Meanwhile, Israeli military officials say operations against the group will continue without compromise on northern security.

The latest escalation follows the announcement of the temporary US-Iran truce earlier this week, which aims to create space for negotiations to end the wider conflict.