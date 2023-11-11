Bayelsa Decides: Thugs Snatch Ballot Papers, Throw Them Into River

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Thugs Saturday afternoon invaded a polling unit at Emakalakala community in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, snatching ballot boxes and discarding them into a nearby river.

Emakalakala is the country home of Chief Melford Okilo, former minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

It was gathered that the thugs disguised as voters, had access to where the ballot boxes were kept, before carting them away and destroying them.

Hon James Kuku, who spoke with newsmen, said, “The exercise was going on smoothly until they came and destroyed everything. The electorates are frustrated because all their joy was destroyed. The centre had a large turnout of voters.”

He said there were security operatives, but situated far from the scene of the snatching.

He added, “The security operatives could not do anything. We are all angry because many returned from far and near to cast their votes. These thugs looked responsible. They are youths of the area, and we want to see how police would handle the matter.”

It was gathered that ballot boxes in the remaining polling units of the community were evacuated by security operatives to the collation centre to avoid being destroyed.

However, the vehicle conveying them alongside the operatives had an accident, and the injured are currently receiving treatment, THE WHISTLER learnt.

As at the time of filing this report, a heavy downpour was disrupting voting in most communities in Nembe LGA of the state.