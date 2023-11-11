INEC Extends Voting Time In Sylva’s House As Former Governor Commends Electorates

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Timipre Sylva, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the ongoing Bayelsa State guber poll, has expressed satisfaction with the conduct of electorate in his area.

Sylva, former governor of the state, voted at polling unit 4 in Okpoama, Brass Local Government Area, at about 1pm.

He said despite delay in the commencement of the exercise in some polling units, the voting had been smooth. He urged voters to play by the rules.

Meanwhile, malfunctioning of BVAS machines at a polling unit located in Sylva’s house informed the extension of voting time in the place by INEC. The polling unit, PU 016, is named Abadi Polo Open Space.

THE WHISTLER reports that the polling unit is gated, and the entrance to it is guarded by Sylva’s security operatives.

The voting was extended because the BVAS machine malfunctioned and voters had to go back to their homes. The Presiding Officer said the voting would be concluded at 4:30pm. However, Sylva’s compound is not his polling unit.