BBNaija S6: How My Ex-Girlfriend Jilted Me Because Of My Physique—Yerins

One of the housemates of the Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ edition, Yerins, has revealed why he was jilted by his former girlfriend.

Yerins stated that the lady left him for a muscular man because of his slim physique.

Yerins who has a slim body that may be attractive to some ladies, said these during a conversation with one of his fellow housemates Beatrice.

Responding, Beatrice said the lady may have left him not because of his stature, but his financial status.

However, Yerins confirmed that it was really because of the muscles that she left him.

In a related development, Yousef also spoke to Arin about his relationship and reasons why he is a jealous lover.

During introduction in the house, Yousef told his fellow housemates that he was in an open relationship.

He said, “I just like to try my options. I don’t like to take it as far as being committed. I don’t want to take it that far.

“It’s just like you’ve been dating people for long but you’re not sure you’re gonna marry her and she’s not sure she’s gonna marry you, and then time is going.”

When asked by Arin if he was going to get married soon, he responded, “I wouldn’t mind if I met my soulmate. I’ll just go with the flow if it comes because I want to marry young; as young as possible.”

He added, “I’m so jealous and have been into a relationship that got me jealous and I was like ‘Is she cheating on me?’ I was so worried.”