BBNaija’s Pere Denies Affair With Gov Yahaya Bello’s Wife

Celebrities
By Justina Simon
Pere-Rashida-Bello
L-R: Governor Yahaya Bello, Pere Egbi and Rashida Bello

Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Pere Egbi, has denied an allegation that he had an affair with Rashida Bello, the First Lady of Kogi State.

Rashida is the wife of Yahaya Bello, the governor of Kogi State and 2023 presidential aspirant.

Egbi, who was one of the ‘Shine Ya Eye’ housemates in season 6 of the show, took to his Twitter page to deny the allegation on Tuesday.

The allegation was made in a now-deleted tweet by Jackson Ude, a U.S based Nigerian journalist.

But reacting, Egbi threatened a lawsuit against the journalist over what he described as a “demonic lie”.

He tweeted, “For the records, the publication about me and the First Lady of Kogi State is a demonic lie and a figment of a diseased imagination of Jackson Ude and those retweeting that rubbish.

“They must answer me in court both in Nigeria and in the United States of America where he is based.”

