‘Be Patient With Us’— Chelsea Coach Begs Fans Ahead Of Bournemouth Clash

Chelsea coach, Mauricio Pochettino, has begged fans to be patient with his young team after winning only one Premier League game in the 2023/2024 season.

The American owner, Todd Boehly’s has spent €401.1 million on transfers during the 2023 summer window, with Pochettino being fully backed by him.

Chelsea have signed a total of 11 players this summer, with Moises Caicedo the most expensive to sign for the club after his move from Brighton & Hove Albion for an initial fee of €116m (£100m).

Romeo Lavia joined from Southampton for €68m (£58m); Christopher Nkunku joined for a fee of €60m from RB Leipzig while Axel Disasi joined from AS Monaco for €45m and Lesley Ugochukwu (€27m from Stade Rennais).

Since the season began, Chelsea are 12th on the table after losing 3-1 to West Ham and 1-0 to Nottingham Forest.

Pochettino said: “They were [once] young also, John Terry was young, Frank Lampard was young, (Didier) Drogba was young.

“You know better maybe than me, that is a completely different pressure. This is a different Chelsea to what I saw when I was at Tottenham or Southampton.

“What I want to translate is the fans want to win because the normal way in the past for Chelsea is to win.

“We need to accelerate all the process, but I understand that the process is completely different to in the past.

“We have a different approach to the game and the philosophy and the ideas, we have a young squad of course.”