Tinubu Breached CBN Act In Appointing Cardoso To Replace Emefiele As Governor – Lawyer, Frank Tietie

Frank Tietie, the Executive Director of Citizens Advocacy for Social and Economic Rights (CASER), has accused President Bola Tinubu of contravening relevant laws in the way he removed the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, former deputy governors of the bank, and appointed replacements.

Tinubu on Friday named Dr. Olayemi Michael Cardoso as the new CBN Governor, pending approval of the Senate.

Tietie alleged that there is no concrete evidence to suggest that President Tinubu sought the approval of the majority of the Senate, as enshrined in the CBN Act and other relevant laws, to remove Emefiele.

President Tinubu had suspended Emefiele in June, citing the need for a thorough investigation into his tenure.

Nearly two months later, on a Friday, President Tinubu nominated Cardoso as the new governor of the apex bank.

Additionally, he put forward the names of four individuals to serve as deputy governors of the CBN: Mrs. Emem Nnana Usoro, Mr. Muhammad Sani Abdullahi Dattijo, Mr. Philip Ikeazor, and Dr. Bala M. Bello.

Tietie, however, described the entire scenario as a constitutional error, asserting,”The recently announced removal of the embattled Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele and the Deputy Governors of the Bank by the fiat of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not in compliance with the provisions of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act, 2007. Therefore, it is illegal!

“Whereas Section 11 of the CBN Act provides for several grounds for the removal of the CBN Governor or Deputy Governors, whenever such removal is based on the decision of the President, as in this reported case of Emiefele and his deputies, it can only have effect where the President has first sought and obtained the approval of a two-thirds Senate majority.

“Clearly, there is no evidence that the President indeed sought and obtained the required two-thirds majority of the Nigerian Senate before announcing the formal removal of Governor Emefiele with his deputies and the All appointment of a new Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“Consequently, the president is in error, and all his recent actions in removal and appointment of a Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria can be set aside by the courts,” he stated in a statement made available to THE WHISTLER on Saturday.

Tietie, while recognizing President Tinubu’s constitutional powers, called for the respect of the rule of law to preserve the democratic tenets of the country.

“According to the Court Appeal in the case of Olotu v. President of Federal Republic of Nigeria & ors, it held that: It is a trite point of law that when a statute dictates a certain mode of doing something, then that method and no other must be employed in the performance of that act. Put differently, where a legislation lays down a procedure for a thing, there should be no other method of doing it_

“Nigeria operates a Presidential-Federalist system of government with a high concentration of political and executive powers in the person of the President.

“Therefore, this infraction of the CBN Act by the President on the removal of the CBN Governor may pass without any censure of the National Assembly or review by the Judiciary.

“But it is such disregard for plain provisions of the law by the President who is supposed to set the example of legal compliance, that creates the usual incipient negative impact on constitutional democracy which rests on the rule of law.

“Therefore whenever an administration starts glossing over express provisions of the law that serve to guarantee order, peace, good governance and economic prosperity of Nigeria, the culture of disregard for court order and widespread violation of human rights begins to cascade down the various Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the Federal Government together with all the other strata of government across the states and local governments.

“This has been the bane of Nigeria’s stable development in all spheres and the recipe for corrupt abuse of political power and violation of human rights. That’s why military junta often truncated national democracies. May that be far from us!

“The Nigerian state spends huge financial and human resources to maintain its democratic structures. Therefore, the National Assembly and its leadership must stand up at all times to live up to their responsibilities in upholding the principles of democracy and separation of powers to avoid tyrannical acts of the executive by requiring strict compliance to every law that mandates its approval on such matters the President is required to apply for.

“Therefore, when the National Assembly indeed discharges its roles in the political equation of checks and balances with the President and the Judiciary, there will be less of interventions by self styled but well-meaning activists and civil society organisations who are often referred to as busybodies but are determined to seek judicial review of executive actions to ensure the rule of law and a stable Nigerian society,” he said.