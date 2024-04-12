Beheading Of Minor By Almajiri: Kano Police Begins Investigation

372 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Police Command in Kano State has commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the alleged beheading of a minor, Mohammed Saidu, by an Almajiri at Kanwa village, Madobi Local Government Area.

The Kano Commissioner of Police, Mr Usaini Gumel, said 6-year-old Saidu was allegedly killed by a 16-year-old Almajiri simply identified as Abdullahi.

Gumel said Abdullahi who hails from Zamfara, was sighted at Kanwa village by a good Samaritan while in possession of a blood-stained knife strongly suspected to be human blood.

Upon searches, he said the headless body of Saidu was found in a nearby primary school.

The CP said the suspect was then taken to the house of the village head to prevent him from being lynched.

However, the angry mob overwhelmed the village head, descended on the suspect and inflicted serious injuries on him, the commissioner said.

He said when the police arrived the suspect confessed to the crime, saying he dumped the head of the victim in a pit toilet adjacent to the primary school.

He said the suspect was taken to the Kwankwaso Cottage Hospital but died while receiving treatment.

The remains of the victim were recovered and moved to the hospital for examination and was later released to his relatives for burial, Gumel told the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday.