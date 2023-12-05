Bellingham Wins 2023 Golden Boy Award

155 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Jude Bellingham has received his 2023 Golden Boy award following his impressive performance in the year under review.

Bellingham was announced as the winner of the prestigious award in November.

Advertisement

He has now received the award at the Golden Boy gala in Turin, Italy on Monday night.

The 20-year-old fought off competition from the likes of Bayern Munich’s star, Jamal Musiala, Rasmus Højlund, Florian Wirtz, Arder Guler and Lamine Yamal.

He is the first English player to win the award since Raheem Sterling in 2014 when he was playing for Liverpool.

The Golden boy award is for the best U-21 player in Europe, Bellingham has been rewarded for his outstanding year for club and country.

Advertisement

Bellingham has enjoyed an amazing start to life at Real Madrid, scoring 15 goals in all competitions since joining from Dortmund in the summer.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, Bellingham said: “I can’t be more grateful to all the people I have met along the way to help get me to the point I am at now.

‘It’s about trying to make my team and country the best teams in the world and to be the best player in the world you have to help your teams win and to join that list is such a big honour.”

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland was named the Golden player of the year after his goalscoring exploits for Manchester City to lead them to a historic treble last season.

Haaland scored 52 goals in 53 games in all competitions for Manchester City as they swept all before them in the 2022-23 season.

Advertisement

Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmati was named as the best women’s player after leading the Spanish Women’s team to the Women’s World Cup and winning the Women’s Champions League with Barcelona.