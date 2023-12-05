BREAKING: Supreme Court Slams N40m Fine On PDP Over Suit Seeking Gov Uzodimma’s Removal

363 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed an application filed by Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party which sought the removal of Governor Hope Uzodimma from office.

The apex court also awarded a cost of N40 million against the legal team that represented the PDP for filing a frivolous suit.

Recall that the Supreme Court had adjourned to hear two separate appeals filed in 2020, seeking to disqualify the All Progressives Congress (APC) from contesting in the 2019 Imo governorship election as well as remove Governor Hope Uzodimma from office.

The appeals were a fallout of two Supreme Court judgments delivered in late 2019 and early 2020 regarding the Imo 2019 election.

The apex court had disqualified Ugwumba Uche Nwosu from contesting the 2019 guber poll, observing he held double nomination of the All Progressives Congress and Action Alliance (AA).

In another judgment in 2020, the apex court sacked Emeka Ihedioha of the People’s Democratic Party and declared APC’s Uzodimma winner of the 2019 governorship election.

In another application, the PDP and Action People’s Party (APP) asked the apex court (in 2019) to interpret the effect of the judgment sacking Nwosu who held double nomination of APC and AA as well as enforce the verdict against the current governor of the state.

Ruling on the application on Tuesday, the apex court declined jurisdiction on the matter.