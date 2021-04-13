Benin Republic’s President Talon Re-elected

22 SHARES Share Tweet

The President of Benin Republic, Patrice Talon, was re-elected for a second term on Tuesday.

The country’s Electoral Commission announced the preliminary results.

It added that he secured 86.3 of the entire votes cast.

APF reports that Talon, who was first elected in 2016, did not face stiff challenge from his two major opponents Alassane Soumanou and Corentin Kohoue, as the duo had about 13 percent votes together.

However, the results will still be verified by Benin’s constitutional court.

Also, low turnout of voters was said to have characterized the polls.