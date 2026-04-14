Tinubu, Greatest Gift Bestowed On Nigeria By God — Adedeji

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The Executive Chairman of the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS), Zacch Adedeji, on Tuesday described President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the greatest gift bestowed on Nigeria by God, praising the President’s leadership and economic reform policies.

Adedeji made the remarks during his opening address at the inauguration of the new headquarters of the Nigeria Revenue Service in Abuja.

He said Tinubu had demonstrated courage and vision by implementing difficult but necessary reforms that have helped stabilise the economy and improve the country’s fiscal outlook.

“Without any fear of contradiction, you are the greatest gift bestowed on this republic by Almighty God,” Adedeji said while addressing the President and dignitaries at the ceremony.

The NRS chairman said the newly commissioned headquarters was one of the practical outcomes of the administration’s reform efforts. According to him, the structure stands as proof that reforms are producing visible and lasting results.

“This headquarters stands today as one of the tangible expressions of that reform journey, a visible and enduring symbol that reform is not abstract, but real; not temporary, but structural; not theoretical, but implemented,” he stated.

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Adedeji noted that the completion of the project came after years of delays and institutional challenges, adding that major reforms often require patience, resilience, and collaboration across several agencies.

He said tax reforms in particular are usually technical and contested, but insisted that sustained commitment and policy clarity had made success possible.

“Tax reform is not always elegant at reception. It is technical, contested and requires sustained alignment across institutions. It demands discipline, patience and resilience,” he said.

He added, “Yet through pace, persistence and clarity of direction, what once appeared difficult has produced something coherent, structured and of lasting national value.”

Adedeji described the project as a defining milestone in Nigeria’s fiscal transformation and a symbol of what coordinated governance can achieve.

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“Today, we celebrate this as a success story, a defining milestone in Nigeria’s fiscal transformation,” he said.

He also used the occasion to commend members of the federal government’s economic management team for supporting reforms in the revenue sector.

He specifically acknowledged the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, for his guidance and commitment.

Adedeji further praised workers of the Nigeria Revenue Service for their dedication and professionalism, saying the new headquarters would provide a better platform for efficiency and improved service delivery.

President Tinubu attended the event alongside senior government officials, lawmakers, and stakeholders from both the public and private sectors.