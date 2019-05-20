Sponsored

Betty Irabor Speaks On Attempting Suicide

By Esther Emmanuel
Betty Irabor

Popular Nigerian philanthropist, writer, and publisher Betty Irabor has taken to social media to speak on the trending suicide issue in Nigeria.

Irabor, who is the founder of Genevieve magazine disclosed on her twitter page that she has attempted suicide in the past.

According to her, no one should be judged for attempting suicide because no one understands what the victims had been passing through.

She wrote, “SUICIDE!!! Don’t label or judge what you do not understand. If you haven’t walked in a man’s or woman’s shoes you cannot make assumptions about what they do or why they do it.

“At the time I attempted suicide, I was sick and in pain. There was a volcano somewhere inside of me that needed to erupt and suicide seemed like an option to avoid the eruption. Don’t trivialize anyone’s pain just because it’s not physical and you cannot see it.”

Irabor who was a former columnist with Black & Beauty magazine UK, founded a foundation that promotes breast cancer awareness, early detection and treatment.

