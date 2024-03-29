I Stand With Tinubu — Buhari Insists

289 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated his support for the administration of his successor, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, calling on Nigerians to endure the economic hardship and back the administration’s policies and reforms.

On Friday, Buhari personally called Tinubu to wish him a happy 72nd birthday. During their conversation, Buhari reportedly told Tinubu that he was committed to his success and that of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“President Buhari prayed profusely for Tinubu’s success, saying that praying for a leader is imperative as his success and well-being are for the nation (everyone), adding that the accomplishments of the new administration must be seen as national achievements,” Garba Shehu, Buhari’s former special assistant on media and publicity, said in a tweet.

This came after Buhari had praised Tinubu earlier this month for doing “very well” in governing Nigeria despite the “prevailing circumstances.”

The ex-president had acknowledged the tough job of leading Africa’s most populous nation.

Since taking office on May 29, 2023, Tinubu has implemented some reforms, including removing fuel subsidy and attempting to unify Nigeria’s multiple exchange rates.

This resulted in economic hardship which in turn spurred protests by individuals and groups, who kicked against the rising prices of commodities and plunging rate of the Naira against the dollar.

However, Buhari had maintained that Nigerians should persevere and continue backing the new president’s policies.

“Nigeria is so complex. Really, there isn’t much anybody can do,” he stated during a meeting with customs officials in his hometown of Daura earlier this month.