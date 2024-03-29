Unite Labour Party Or Leave — Ex-Presidential Aspirant Tells Peter Obi

454 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A former presidential aspirant of the Labour Party (LP), Faduri Oluwadare Joseph, has urged the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to leave if he cannot unite party members.

Joseph made the call amidst growing division and leadership crisis within the party.

Two factions, led by Julius Abure and Apapa Lamidi, have been embroiled in power struggles with each claiming supremacy over the other.

In a statement on Friday, Faduri urged Peter Obi to take decisive action to prevent the collapse of the party and foster unity among its members.

Faduri stressed the importance of LP as an opposition party in Nigeria, urging all stakeholders to set aside their differences.

“Enough is enough! Let’s bury the hatchet and work together for the purpose of bringing good governance to our nation. This is a nation, in my own slogan, where we have everything but lack everything.

“If Mr Peter Obi cannot bring the party together, he should leave. I call on all well-meaning Nigerians with genuine hearts to rescue our party so we can rescue this nation. Nigerians need us.

“Labour Party is the only alternative party Nigerians are looking up to. Thus, we must move this nation from the old to a new generation through a change of leadership,” he said.

Joseph expressed confidence that LP could emerge stronger and more resilient by 2027 if unity is prioritized and internal divisions are addressed promptly.

“If the leaders in the Labour Party cannot find a common ground to come together, I beg all of them to leave the party and let us rebuild this party with the help of NLC and Nigerians from the grassroots up and we will stand to challenge anyone, any government, by 2027,” he added.