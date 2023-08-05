Big Brother Parrot Reveals Ike’s Statement About Pimping Venita To Lagos Boys

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The introduction of a new twist by Big Brother has further pitted housemates against each other.

Advertisement

On Friday Biggie informed the housemates that there’s an additional twist to the show, called ‘the parrot’– a feature which has been part of Biggie’s house decorations for the last 12 days and will always reveal secret of housemates every Friday by 9 pm.

The all-stars housemates were left in shock after Biggie’s parrot exposed Ike Onyema’s conversation about arranging Venita and other female co-reality stars for big Lagos boys at parties.

The information which was revealed during their daily activities brought an unusual dimension to the unfolding drama, leaving the all-stars housemates confused and intrigued by the revelation made by an unexpected source.

Housemates had noticed the parrot making unusual sounds, capturing the attention of everyone as they went close to listen when the parrot echoed Ike’s statement where he admitted to organizing parties for his friends and providing them with BBNaija ladies for the occasion.

He mentioned Venita Akpofure as one of the women he frequently connected with his friends.

Advertisement

In Ike’s words: “I make money from Pimp, we organize parties and these boys call me to arrange big Brother babes for them. Venita knows how many times I have called her. I make the most money when I give BBNaija girls to ballers including Venita.”

Reacting to the revelation, Venita said , “I know who it is,” when she heard the gossip.

Tolanibaj called the parrot a “big snitch”, while other housemates such as Adekunle thought the parrot is a great idea. “Nice one Big Brother,” he kept exclaiming as he previously speculated about the presence of the parrot in the house, concluding that it might be one of Biggie’s twists to the game. Kiddwaya, on the other hand, said the house is too strong to be divided by a gossiping parrot.

This season has seen the introduction of new twists that aim to bring transformation to the show, such as pardon me, please, the black envelope, the eviction jury, and now in an additional twist, the parrot.