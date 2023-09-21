Blood In Mohbad’s Grave: Doctor Speaks

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Dr Chinonso Egemba, popularly known as Aproko Doctor, has reacted to the alleged discovery of fresh blood in the grave of Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba’s (Mohbad) following the exhumation of his corpse on Thursday.

Mohbad’s corpse was exhumed by the police to conduct an autopsy into the cause of the singer’s death.

Moments after the corpse was disentombed, some Nigerians took to social media to share videos of alleged fresh blood discovered in the coffin.

Reacting, Aproko Doctor gave instances where blood can be found in a grave.

In the case of Mohbad, the medical doctor said, “Your blood has a red colour because of a compound called haemoglobin. That’s what carries oxygen through your body.

“When blood is exposed to air, the cells that carry this haemoglobin die, and the haemoglobin becomes exposed to air and starts to change colour to a darker one.

“This dark colour is because the haemoglobin is being changed to another compound called methemoglobin.

“Normally, when people die, they die with all the blood in their system, but it doesn’t move because circulation has stopped, but it’s still there. Let’s not forget.

“Now, during embalming, this blood is usually replaced with another fluid. The question is, “Was he embalmed?” Even at that, you can’t get all the blood out! Some will still be left.

“We all want to know why it’s still red, right? There is one possible reason, in a closed compartment, there is very little air underground, so it’s possible that the haemoglobin is not exposed enough to change colour to the darker one.

“As to why it’s that much, we don’t have access to the body so we don’t know what other injuries were inflicted on his body, we remember his neck was in an unnatural position to fit in the coffin, it is possible that must have broken his vessels to cause some blood still in the system to leak out.

“All we can do is speculate. We will not be more knowledgeable than people with the body physically and examining it,” he explained.