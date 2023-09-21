Mohbad: ‘INTERPOL To Arrest Naira Marley, Samlarry, Others’

127 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, has met with a group of entertainers led by Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, to discuss the sudden death of Nigerian music artist, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, also known as Mohbad.

Advertisement

Ojo revealed in a video message on her Instagram page on Wednesday night that CP Owohunwa informed them that Mohbad’s former label boss, Naira Marley, socialite, Samlarry, and other Marlian Records artists have been invited for questioning over their possible roles in the circumstances leading to the singer’s death.

According to Ojo, the Police Commissioner also informed them that if Naira Marley, Samlarry, and others fail to turn themselves in, INTERPOL may be used to arrest and extradite them to Nigeria to answer questions.

The police had earlier announced their intention to investigate the circumstances of Mohbad’s death in response to suspicions surrounding the singer’s demise.

Ojo also emphasized that if Naira Marley, Samlarry, and others accused of involvement in the late singer’s death do not surrender, the police will declare them wanted.

She said, “For the interrogations, they (the police) said apart from the two people we are talking about, several other names have been given and they have reached out to all those parties mentioned.

Advertisement

“So, all the names mentioned, both Naira Marley, Samlarry, and every other person, he said they have been given a few days to respond, that’s to show face. It is said that ‘a clear conscience fears no accusation’.

“The police said after a few days, if they didn’t turn up, a warrant for their arrest would be issued and they would be declared wanted if they didn’t come. Apart from the fact they are not in Nigeria, if that’s the case, no matter where they are in the world, they will fish them out through Interpol.”

Ojo also disclosed that protection would be extended to Mohbad’s wife, Omowunmi Aloba, and their son, Liam.

The actress also mentioned that the police had established a 24-hour online complaint response unit, particularly for individuals facing social media threats and seeking to provide evidence related to Mohbad’s death.

“All evidence is important and necessary, and a hotline will be provided for all the videos, pictures, and information to be sent. This is to aid the investigation; no information is irrelevant or too small, whether in Nigeria or in the diaspora.

Advertisement

“Every little piece of information will help, and I Iyabo will send all evidence received to police authorities. So, nothing will be missed out. It will be completely anonymous if you do not want your name to be mentioned.

“I will provide my office line, strictly for WhatsApp, so if you have videos of you being tortured by these people, the ones being linked to Mohbad, or harassment, send it to back whatever accusation.

“On Mohbad’s family, we asked if the family was going to be interrogated, and they said they would question but didn’t disclose which family member would be interrogated.

“We requested protection for Mohbad’s wife and child; I’m yet to confirm if they have been sent protection because the CP ordered that some sent should be sent down there to protect them.

“For people receiving threats on social media, the police already said they have a 24-hour online complaint response unit and any necessary information can be sent there too.”

The screen diva disclosed that the nurse who treated the deceased before his passing had been arrested.

Advertisement

“The police have made some arrests [in connection with Mohbad’s death]. The nurse has been arrested. That I know. That’s the only information I can give you right now. They have arrested some people. They are asking some people to turn themselves in,” she added.