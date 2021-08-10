Boko Haram Bomb Expert, Wingman, 1,082 Others Surrender To Nigerian Troops

Boko Haram’s alleged chief bomb expert and his second in command have reportedly surrendered to troops of the Nigerian Army.

Musa Adamu, his wingman Usman Adamu, surrendered alongside their families and other persons to troops of operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) on Saturday in Bama Local Government Area (LGA) of Borno State.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

Onyema said about 335 Boko Haram fighters, 746 adult women and children including one of the abducted Chibok girls were received by the troops.

The acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division and Commander Sector 1 OPHK Brig-Gen. Abdulwahab Eyitayo had received the set of the alleged surrendered terrorists and their families at the Headquarters 21 Special Armoured Brigade, Bama.

Eyitayo had said their decision to drop their arms and come out is highly commendable, adding that they should also try and talk to their brothers and colleagues in the forests to come out and embrace the new life of peace and rehabilitation.

The GOC, speaking through an interpreter, noted that they would undergo some rehabilitation process at a Government facility before reintegration into the larger society.

“While distributing new cloths and assorted food items, groceries and toiletries to the surrendered terrorists and their families totalling 335 fighters, 746 adult women and children including one of the abducted Chibok girls,

“It was observed that the reasons for such massive turn was basically due to the intensified Nigerian military campaign on their enclaves and environs and also with the overwhelming famine, discontent, internal skirmishes, health challenges as well as untold hardship.

“The Nigerian military has resolved to intensify its both kinetic and non-kinentic approach towards the ongoing fight against insurgency in order to leverage on the knowledge of Musa Adamu and Usman Adamu and also with the current wave of turnout by terrorists to enable her achieve both short and long term counter-insurgency gains in the North East,” the statement said.

The development came days after 56 members of the terrorist sect reportedly laid down their arms and embraced peace around the Sambisa forest.

Last week, the army said 19 insurgents and their families consisting of 19 adult females and 49 children surrendered during a raid on their enclaves.