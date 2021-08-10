BREAKING: Nigeria Recalls Ambassador From Indonesia Over ‘Assault’ On Diplomat

The Federal Government of Nigeria says it has recalled its Ambassador in Indonesia as it reviews its bilateral relations with the country.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the spokesperson, Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Esther Sunsuwa, following a viral video which showed Indonesian immigration officials allegedly assaulting a Nigerian diplomat inside a car.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has received a comprehensive report from the Nigerian Ambassador in Indonesia on the manhandling and arrest of a Nigerian diplomat.

“The Nigerian Government demands appropriate sanctions against the relevant officials and has recalled its Ambassador in Indonesia for consultations, including a review of bilateral relations, “ the statement partly.

Although, the ministry earlier noted that its Indonesian counterpart had apologised over the incident, it stated that the incident violated international law.

Amid the reactions on social media, the ministry assured that the federal government will keep protecting the rights of Nigerians in diaspora.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs had previously summoned the Indonesian Ambassador to the Ministry to express outrage and to protest strongly.

“After studying the report of the Nigerian Ambassador, the Nigerian Government condemns in the strongest terms what is in effect an egregious act of international delinquency by Indonesian State actors against an accredited representative of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, with absolutely no justification and against international law.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirms its resolve to protect the interest of Nigeria and Nigerians wherever they are in the world and calls for calm as consultations continue,” it stated.