Borno Senator Distributes ₦135.65m Among APC Executives Ahead Of Eid-el-Kabir

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The Senator representing Borno Central, Kaka Shehu Lawan, has distributed ₦135.65m to executives of the All Progressives Congress (APC) across his constituency in preparation for the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

Details of the disbursement was announced by his legislative assistant, Usman Alkali.

He explained that the funds were distributed to support party officials ahead of the festive period.

Alkali noted that the donation is the third time the senator has extended such financial support to party executives since joining the National Assembly, describing it as a gesture aimed at appreciating their role in strengthening democratic processes within the party.

According to him, the intervention is intended to ease preparations for the Sallah celebrations while recognising the commitment of APC executives across Borno Central.

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The development comes amid recent political realignments in the state. Senator Lawan had earlier stepped down from the Borno State governorship race, throwing his support behind Mustapha Gubio, who is reportedly backed by Governor Babagana Zulum.

Alkali said the decision followed a stakeholders’ meeting in Abuja, where it was agreed that Lawan would withdraw from the governorship contest and retain his position in the Senate.