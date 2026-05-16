Uchenna Okoro Picks LP Nomination Forms For 2027 Re-Election Bid

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The Member representing Arochukwu State Constituency in the Abia State House of Assembly, Hon. Uchenna Okoro Kalu has officially obtained his Nomination and Expression of Interest Forms as the consensus Labour Party candidate for the 2027 general election.

This consensus candidacy according to the party reflects the collective belief in continuity, effective leadership, and people-oriented representation.

Speaking after collecting the forms, Hon Okoro expressed gratitude for the opportunity earlier given to him to serve his people. “We remain even more focused on giving our people effective and quality representation at the State Assembly moving forward”.

He appreciated his numerous supporters, party faithfuls and his Constituents for the support he has received so far in his first term in Office and called for more collaboration from everyone to enable him achieve victory both at the Party primaries and at the main poll.

“My special thanks goes to our Father, the acting Governor of Abia State, His Excellency, Dr. Alex Chioma Otti (Chioma Ndi Abia) for his great support and fatherly role in our Political journey. The partnership we’ve built over the past years has indeed yielded multiple fruits to our people of Arochukwu State Constituency.

“I am proud to say that we are among the biggest beneficiaries of the current administration due to the great love His Excellency has shown to us and we hope to build on that for more dividends of democracy to our people”.

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Hon. Okoro, who also doubles as the majority leader of the 8th Abia Assembly while narrating his journey into politics said “it wouldn’t had been more easier without the mention of my Dear Elder Brother, Chief Chijioke James Ume (Ike Abam) who has been my Pillar of Support and encouragement. Thank you so much Dedem for always being there for me and others”, he acknowledged.

He also appreciated Dr. Anderson Okoro who he said singlehandedly secured both my Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms by taking the financial burden.