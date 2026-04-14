Bournemouth Coach To Leave Club At End Of Season

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Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola will leave the club this summer.

The Spaniard joined the club in 2023, replacing then head coach Gary O’Neil.

But his contract expires this summer and reports said that talks over a new deal were unsuccessful.

Bournemouth had been determined to keep Iraola at the club but were unable to reach an agreement with the 43-year-old.

It means the Spaniard, one of the most highly-rated coaches in Europe, will leave the Cherries for free at the end of the campaign.

Iraola has reportedly communicated to Bournemouth that he has not finalised his next move despite talk of a return to Spanish side Athletic Club.

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Iraola spent 12 years at the Basque club as a player, making over 400 appearances for the club.

His family’s desire to return to Spain is understood to be among the factors Iraola has considered when coming to his decision.