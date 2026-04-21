Dispatch Rider Dies In Otedola Bridge Crash

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The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has confirmed the death of a dispatch rider in a crash at Otedola Bridge inward Secretariat along the Ogudu Toll Gate corridor.

The agency said the incident occurred less than 24 hours after a similar tragedy in the area.

LASTMA, in a statement by its spokesperson, Adebayo Taofiq, on Tuesday, said the crash involved a Volvo heavy-duty truck and a dispatch motorcycle, with the rider pronounced dead at the scene due to the impact. It added that its operatives on routine patrol responded promptly, securing and cordoning off the area to prevent secondary accidents, especially due to the heavy vehicular movement along the corridor.

“The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) deeply regrets to announce a tragic road traffic incident that culminated in the untimely death of another dispatch rider in less than 24 hours at Otedola Bridge inward Secretariat along the Ogudu Toll Gate corridor.

“The fatal crash involved a heavy-duty Volvo truck and a dispatch rider. The devastating impact resulted in the immediate loss of the rider’s life at the scene, further accentuating the growing concerns surrounding the vulnerability of dispatch riders on major highways,” LASTMA said in a statement.

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Taofiq said the remains of the deceased were handed over to officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps, who were present to support traffic management operations.

Police officers from the Alausa Division were also deployed to maintain order during the evacuation process, while the affected vehicles were subsequently removed by a tow truck.

According to Taofiq, despite the swift response, the incident caused traffic congestion stretching towards the Berger axis before normalcy was restored.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, condoled with the family of the deceased.

He called for stricter adherence to traffic regulations and increased vigilance among road users, particularly truck drivers and dispatch riders.