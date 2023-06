87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Abia Lawmaker, Benjamin Kalu on Tuesday emerged deputy speaker of the House of Representatives for the 10th Assembly.

Advertisement

He would deputise Tajudeen Abbas who had earlier emerged as the speaker.

Kalu, who was the spokesman of the 9th Assembly, was not opposed when nominated.

Kalu secured his position before the voting began as Imo lawmaker, Princess Miriam Onuoha, stepped down for him.