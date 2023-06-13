Again, INEC, Tinubu Oppose IREV Reports From Rivers, Others But Tribunal Admits Them As Obi’s Evidence

The Presidential Election Petitions Court sitting in Abuja, on Monday, admitted in evidence certified true copies of INEC Results Viewing Portal (IReV) reports for Adamawa (21 LGAs), Ogun (20LGAs), Ekiti (16 LGAs), Rivers (19 LGAs) and Akwa Ibom states (25 LGAs).

The documents were tendered on Monday by the lawyer representing the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, Audu Anuga SAN, who urged the court to admit them as part of his client’s evidence.

He also tendered blurred results obtained from the IReV portal for Ogun State.

The application made by Obi’s legal team was unanimously opposed by the legal team of the Independent National Electoral Commission, President Bola Tinubu, Kashim Shettima and the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The respondents said they would advance their reasons for objecting to the documents at their final written address before the judgement.

The court led by Justice Haruna Tsammani noted the objections of the respondents but eventually admitted the documents as evidence while marking them as exhibits.

Another lawyer representing Obi, Afuba Peter SAN, equally tendered certified true copies of Form EC40GBU for Niger state (10 LGAs), Osun state ( 7 LGAs) ( Edo (3 LGAs), Sokoto states(5 LGAs) and asked the court to admit them.

The forms show the number of registered voters and polling units where elections were either cancelled or did not take place.

The respondents again opposed the tendering of the electoral documents but the PEPC still admitted them as Obi’s evidence.

The petitioners subsequently called for adjournment so as to file more documents.

The prayers were granted and the case was further adjourned to Tuesday.

THE WHISTLER reports that the flagbearer of the Labour Party, Obi, has so far presented a lawyer (who spoke on a US District Court judgement on Tinubu’s bank account), Senior Reporter/Editor, Lucky Ukpewo from Channels Television as well as a software engineer to substantiate alleged non-ompliance to the Electoral Act during the elections by INEC.

He is disputing the polls in over 18,000 polling units.