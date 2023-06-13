PDP’s Ugwu Emerges Speaker Of LP Dominated Enugu Assembly

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Mr Uche Ugwu, member representing Udi North State Assembly in Enugu State House of Assembly, Tuesday, emerged the speaker of the 8th House of the state.

Ugwu is the immediate deputy speaker of the House. He was nominated by the member representing Nkanu West State Constituency, Mr Iloabuchi Aniagu, and seconded by Mr Chukwudi Nwankwo, member, Awgu South.

He was declared elected by the clerk of the House, Mr Okey Udeaya, when no other nomination for the position was made.

In a similar development, Mr Ezenta Ezeani representing Igboetiti West State Constituency was elected the deputy speaker of the House. He was nominated by Ms Jane Eneh, representing Awgu North Constituency. His nomination was seconded by Mr Okey Mba, member, Nkanu East State Constituency.

THE WHISTLER reports that both the speaker and his deputy are of the Peoples Democratic Party, which is the minority in the House, with ten members. The Labour Party has fourteen members, making it the majority.

The clerk of the House had last week stated that the Standing Order of the House stipulates that both the speaker and his deputy would not be first-timers, hence disqualifying the majority LP. Udeaya claimed that the order was applicable in the entire South-East region of Nigeria.

A lawyer, Okey Ani, however, said the emergence of the two principal officers from the PDP was against the constitution of Nigeria.

He said, “The Standing Order goes with the past Assembly. The constitution makes it clear that the speaker and the deputy should emerge through a simple majority. Members-elect of the LP must have been politically naive to have not used their majority to determine who becomes what in the House.”