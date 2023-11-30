BREAKING: After Tinubu’s Intervention, Ondo Assembly Withdraws Case Against Deputy Governor Facing Impeachment

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Ondo State House of Assembly Speaker, Olamide Oladiji, and Ondo lawmakers have withdrawn their application seeking to set aside the Federal High Court’s interim injunction preventing impeachment proceedings against the state’s Deputy Governor, Aiyedatiwa Lucky.

This is coming days after President Bola Tinubu intervened in the dispute between Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and Lucky.

The lawmakers had after filing their case sought an expedited hearing.

In their application, the appellants requested an abridgement of time to file brief arguments, citing alleged gross misconduct by the deputy governor as the basis for initiating the impeachment proceedings on September 20, 2023.

However, Aiyedatiwa secured an interim injunction on September 26, blocking his planned impeachment.

Joined as respondents were the Inspector-General of Police, State Security Services, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, and the Chief Judge of Ondo State.

The appellants had argued that the Federal High Court’s decision created a constitutional crisis regarding its jurisdiction over time-sensitive legislative processes.

“Ever since the interim injunction was granted, there has been a series of protests in Ondo state and there are palpable fears that the security situation in the state will further deteriorate in view of the interim injunction,” the appellants argued, saying the grant of their application as well as the expeditious hearing of the appeal is in the interest of justice for all the parties,” said the appellants.

Despite their claims of unrest and fears of worsening security conditions in Ondo State due to the interim injunction, the Court of Appeal, led by Justice Haruna Tsammani, ruled on Monday that there were no exceptional reasons justifying approval of the Ondo Speaker’s application.

The deputy governor, through his representative Adelanke A., asserted that the impeachment moves were initiated unilaterally by the Speaker and some lawmakers, allegedly under the governor’s influence.

He contended that during the governor’s illness and medical leave abroad, he was denied the opportunity to serve as acting governor, violating his fundamental rights.

Ruling on the application on November 20, a three-man panel led by Justice Haruna Tsammani agreed with the deputy governor, saying “I am of the view that no exceptional reason has been adduced by the appellants/applicant to warrant the grant of this application. This application is therefore refused.”

On Thursday, the Speaker’s legal team led by Dr Remi Peter O. announced that parties to the impeachment dispute “have found a political solution to their problems.”

“On behalf of the appellants, we here to withdraw this appeal. The instruction to this effect was given to us yesterday and we have filed this morning the notice of withdrawal.

“In the interest of peace, we seek to withdraw this appeal,” Peter said.

A.A. Adewusi, counsel for the deputy governor, said he has been served with the notice of withdrawal.

The DSS counsel, I. Awo also confirmed received the notice of withdrawal

Counsel for the remaining respondents also confirmed same as all them said they had no objection to the matter being withdrawn.

Ruling on the application, the three-man panel of the appeal court, led by Justice Haruna Tsammani, dismissed the appeal in line with the appellants request.

“This appeal having been withdrawn, is hereby dismissed,” Justice Haruna Tsammani held.