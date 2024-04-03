Ritualists Behind Killings Of Military Personal In Delta – Defence Chief Musa Defends Invasion Of Okuama By Nigerian Army

785 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

…Insists Community Members Know, Benefits From Criminals

Even as the military continues to surround Delta community, Okuama, where some soldiers were killed a few weeks ago, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Christopher Musa has revealed that the suspected killers of the military personnel were ritualists.

According to the CDS, the killers being ritualists severed the organs of the army personnel after the premeditated attack for ritual purposes.

Musa while speaking on the Arise Television programme, ‘Morning Show’ on Wednesday, monitored by THE WHISTLER, said the culprits aimed to prove dominance over the military.

The CDS’ assertion is sequel to the ongoing invasion and occupation of Okuama community in Ughelli Local Government Area of Delta State where about 16 army officers and personnel were killed.

The military has since started avenging the killings with more than half of the village burnt and villagers deserting the community into the forest.

However, Musa said the residents seeking to resettle into the Okuama community following military action, should identify the culprits, or keep off the area pending the conclusion of the ongoing investigation to recover weapons carted away from the slain personnel.

Reacting to the allegation of traditional rulers in Delta, alluding to the military’s highhandedness in their response to the killing of its personnel, Musa said, “I have very serious respect for elders but I will also like the elders to speak from the position of strength.

“They cannot say they do not know what is going on there. I am sure you are aware that since they decapitated the bodies of those guys, there are a lot of human sacrifices that are going on within those general areas, and it was part of a way of showing that they have strength.

“That is why they were able to cut their heads, and arms, disembowel them, remove their hearts. I do not know what was the intent, but whatever the intent is we remain focused and committed.

“If you notice again, our operation was highly regulated. Ideally before now, it would have been a situation where we would have gone and flattened all the communities within that area.

“We felt not everyone was involved. But, we knew that a lot of people know what was going on and kept quiet which makes them complicit. Like I said, it was a major operation; it was a major response.

“We are conducting a cordon and search operation to thoroughly search for our weapons to arrest those that carried out the dastardly act.

“Gradually when we finish the cordon and search operations — This means we are searching every nook and cranny within the community because we know that they have a lot of illegal funds from crude oil thefts and they have bought a lot of weapons.

“During the disarmament exercise that was conducted, a lot of them didn’t hand over all they had, and because it was a riverine area, close to other countries, they also have a way of bringing in weapons.

“It was because they had weapons, they were able to perpetrate this, so it is for us to thoroughly clean the community to ensure no weapon, explosive, nothing is left behind and that none of them is hiding, and I can tell you that the communities will always go back and rebuild.

Also, Musa debunked reports that the slain military personnel were on an illegal operation in the community, hence their gruesome death.

He said, “…Because they make a lot of money from crude oil theft…They did this deliberately just because the commanding officer and his team were ensuring that any act of pipeline vandalisation, crude oil theft, or illegal refineries were completely eradicated from that region.

“I have had comments about ‘what were they doing there’. Once we are deployed on operation, we have the right and mandate to arrest all acts of criminalities within that area. So, they were deployed legally.

“They were doing a legal operation and it was because the commanding officer felt the threat was not that high, that was why he went there and he felt he could discuss…

“That officer, if he had gone armed, he would have erased everybody in that place, but he felt these were people he could talk to and when he stepped out to talk to them with his team, they were rounded up and all shot, and not only shot, their body parts were cut, and there hearts and private parts were removed, and I think that is one thing that all Nigerians must stand against.”

The military head further reacted to the backlash faulting the handing over the traditional ruler of Ewu Kingdom in Delta, Clement Ikoko to the military, despite Ikoko surrendering himself to the Delta State Police Command.

The military had declared Ikoko along with seven others wanted in connection with the incident, but the traditional ruler publicly declared his innocence.

However, the police with the legitimate right to prosecute, handed him over to the military, and was flown to Abuja, where no word has been heard from him since then.

Speaking on the matter, Musa said, “Even the traditional ruler that submitted himself which is the best thing, I wish other ones that were in the picture will also do the same… There is really nothing to fear about because he brought himself up.

“The chief is secure, he is safe, and nothing is going to happen to him. It is just a few questioning and then we will be able to clarify, but I do not want to comment so much, but nobody will tell you, they do not know what is happening.

“Maybe he did not take part directly, but he cannot say he does not have a knowledge or the understanding of what was going on, but investigations would unravel most of these things and actions would be taken.

“We are not animals; We are not barbaric that we will just go around killing people. If they had not touched our armed forces, nobody would have been there.

“The commissioner of police, handing him over to the joint task force has a police component and they are the ones with the mandate to operate and that is why he handed him over to them.

“We have set up a board of enquiries also from outside to follow up, but we will not do anything to any innocent Nigerian. We are only after the bad guys. Anyone who makes himself one, we will definitely come after him.”

The Chief of Defence, thereafter assured members of the Okuama community that they would return and rebuild their community after their operation therein, and would not want innocent residents to fall victim during their investigation.

He, however, asked the resident whom he revealed “benefit from these criminals and their acts of criminalities”, not to harbour the criminals and provide any form of logistics to them, as they, if found would be treated accordingly.