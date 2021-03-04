BREAKING: Bandits Dare Buhari, Kidnap 60 In Fresh Zamfara Attack

43 SHARES Share Tweet

Suspected bandits have reportedly kidnapped at least 60 people in a fresh attack in Zamfara State.

Several houses and farm produce were razed during the fresh attack on Ruwan Tofa village in Maru Local Government area of Zamfara State, reports TVC.

The attack came exactly seven days after some bandits abducted 279 schoolgirls during a raid on the Government Girls Science Secondary School, Jangege, Zamafara.

The bandits dared President Muhammadu Buhari who had vowed that the Zamfara kidnapping would be last the country would experience.

“This abduction of the female students in Jangebe will be the last as the federal government has reorganised the security architecture of the country to nib all the atrocities of these criminals,” Buhari had said.

